18th MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) National Championship: Manipur’s Adonis bags second gold, Maharashtra dominates proceedings

Manipur lad Khariksing Adonis Tangpu added another gold to his name, but overall host Maharashtra dominated the proceedings by bagging two first spots in the 18th MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) National Championship at Alandi-Pune, here on Saturday.

Day Two of the championship organised by the Cycling Association of Maharashtra, under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India, saw Adonis add the Elite Men Cross Country Olympic title to his name to take his individual tally to two gold medals after having won the Elite Men Individual Time Trial (ITT) contest on the opening day.

Having had a full run of the trail and good know-how of the track, Adonis covered the 30-kilometre distance (six laps) in 1 hour 12 minutes 44.910s. Adonis’s timing on Saturday was a vast improvement from the 1 hour 26 minutes 48.417s he had logged to win the ITT.

Following Adonis past the finish line in second spot was Riyant Rai (West Bengal) clocking 1:14:03.035s and Ladakh’s Sonam Norboo 1:14:28.200s.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, had a fruitful day out with Siddhesh Ghorpade and Siddhi Shirke winning their respective events.

Siddhesh proved to be the hero of the day winning an MTB gold on debut. Hailing from Kolhapur, Siddhesh, a road racer, bagged the Youth Boys Cross Country Olympic event. Having begun practising a month ago, Siddhesh, a Grade VIII student of Shri Jyotirling Vidyamandir, Vadanage-Nigave, completed the 2-lap 10-kilometre run in 25 minutes 09.917s, going past Ladakh’s Tsewang Norboo (25:33.235s) and Karnataka’s Arman Duay (25:37.035s).

Pune girl Siddhi was streets ahead of her rivals in the Sub-Junior Girls’ Individual Time Trial, winning the 10-kilometre run (2 lap) in 29 minutes 50.394s. Siddhi’s timing was a good five minutes ahead of Karnataka’s Karen Marshall (35:29.607s) and Nagasiri HN (37:47.955s).

Last year’s champion Karnataka bagged both the top spots in the Junior Men Individual Time Trial (20 kilometre; 4 lap) event with Charithgowda topping with 59 minutes 08.661s, followed by Smaran Subbaiah AK at 1 hour 03 minutes 28.686s. West Bengal’s Sudhanshu Limbu (1:04:17.655s) took bronze.

Maharashtra was lucky to add another gold to its kitty. The Youth Girls’ Individual Time Trial event winner Gayatri Kittur (Karnataka) got disqualified on a technical count. As a result, Akansha Mehtre from Maharashtra, who finished second at 29:52.997s, was awarded the gold and Shravani Parit (Maharashtra) won silver. Avani Dariyal from Uttarakhand took home the bronze medal.

In total, Maharashtra has three gold medals till now.