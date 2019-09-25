18th Annual Pune Book Fair to begin on Sept 28

The 18th edition of the Annual Pune Book Fair will commence on September 28 at the Creaticity Mall, Yerawada, Pune. Visitors will witness an array of book stalls at the five-day long exhibition by 50 renowned publishers from across the country. Books in various languages, including English, Marathi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, will be available.

Over 5,000 acclaimed books on education, science, technology, health, management, business, law, religion, politics and literature will be available for the readers. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, at 11 am.

Thirty five Marathi writers and poets will be felicitated on behalf of the fair on September 29, 30 and October 1. This event is considered western India’s largest book fair and education expo.

To encourage small publishers and booksellers, an enterprise section will be showcased, where leading newspapers will also highlight their collection. Some papers will release subject-oriented special publications. Pune Marathi Granthalaya will display old and rare books showcasing historical glory, social atmosphere, and gallantry. The five-day event will feature an ‘Authors Corner Pavillion’, where renowned Hindi, Marathi and English authors, writers and poets from across the country will interact with the readers.

Speaking about the purpose of holding the exhibition, fair convenor P N R Rajan said that the focus is to impart knowledge to the society. “We aim to reach out to the youth. Technology has played a major role in their lives.”

Rajan added, “Digitisation has given the scope for gathering the younger generation for knowledge-seeking activities. We need to inculcate the habit of reading in the younger generation and guide them to dedicate their time to books. In order to do so, it is our duty to ensure that they have first-hand information and access.” The exhibition is open to all from 11 am to 8 pm on all five days, and various cultural and educational activities will be organised at the fair.