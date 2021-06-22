Pune: 18,100 free doses to be given today

The civic body began the free vaccination drive for those above 30 years of age from June 19, but no vaccinations were done in the past two days due to shortage of vaccine.

The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to administer 18,100 free doses of Covid vaccine Tuesd-ay with 100 doses each at 181 government centres. According to PMC, 1,500 doses of Covaxin will be given to those above 18 years of age, 1,500 doses of Covishield to those the 30-44 age group and 15,100 doses of Covishield to those above 45 years of age.

The civic body began the free vaccination drive for those above 30 years of age from June 19, but no vaccinations were done in the past two days due to shortage of vaccine. The first dose of Covishi-eld for those between 30 and 44 years will be given through 50 per cent online and 50 per cent on spot booking at each of the 15 centres.