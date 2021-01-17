1,802 healthcare workers vaccinated in Pune district

The target for day one was to vaccinate 3,100 beneficiaries and till 5.30 pm, 58 per cent of the target was achieved. (Representational)

A total of 1,802 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Pune district on the inaugural day of the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Symbiosis hospital was the only one in the district to meet the target of administering vaccines to 100 beneficiaries on the first day while the rural hospital at Kanhe Phata in Pune managed to vaccinate only 33 persons, the least in the district.

The target for day one was to vaccinate 3,100 beneficiaries and till 5.30 pm, 58 per cent of the target was achieved. Of the 41 persons who refused to take the vaccine, at least 32 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation area and nine from Pune rural areas. Of the 41, three refused to get the vaccine shot at the Rural hospital in Kanhe Phata and three others at Sub-district hospital in Bhor. Three persons refused to get vaccinated at the Rural hospital in Junnar.

Of the 32 persons who refused the vaccination in the PMC area, 11 were at B J Medical College, seven at Rajiv Gandhi hospital and five at Noble hospital. Three persons refused to take the vaccine at Bharati hospital while two refused vaccination at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. Four persons who did not get inoculated were from Sutar hospital at Kothrud. There were no refusals from Pimpri-Chinchwad vaccination centres.

On Saturday, two adverse events were reported – one at Akurdi hospital and another at Wagholi primary health centre – which, according to health authorities, were minor issues. Across PMC areas, of the total target of 800 beneficiaries registered on the portal, a total of 438 (or 55 per cent) were vaccinated while in PCMC – a total of 456 out of 800 target (or 57 per cent) were vaccinated. In Pune rural, of the total target of 1,500 beneficiaries, 908 beneficiaries (or 61 per cent) got the vaccine shots.

About one lakh health workers from the district have registered on the special portal. A total of 31 vaccination centres were made ready in the district on the first day of the campaign. The Pune administration has also readied 2,546 vaccinators to conduct the drive. Each beneficiary will receive two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart.

“As per the central government guidelines, each session of vaccination will comprise 100 instances. Hence, at 31 centres in the district a total of 3,100 health workers were to get the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the day,” District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said. To vaccinate all the registered health workers, the district needed 1.97 lakh vaccine doses, of which it has received 1.13 lakh doses from the central government.

Following the first phase of vaccination for the health workers, the administration will move to provide vaccines to senior citizens and

those with comorbidities in the next phase.

