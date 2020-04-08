180 liters of illegally stocked liquor seized

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch police raided a spot in Rakhpasare Vasti on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch police raided a spot in Rakhpasare Vasti on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has seized 180 litres of ‘hathbhatti‘ (country-made liquor) after raiding a spot in Lohegaon area on Tuesday. According to police, the liquor bottles were being sold illegally amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Acting on a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh, a team of Crime Branch led by Inspector Anjum Bagwan, raided a spot in Rakhpasare Vasti in Lohegaon on Tuesday. They seized six cans of ‘hathbhatti‘ from the spot. A press release issued by the Pune City Police said each can carried 30 liters of liquor.

An offence has been lodged against 57-year-old Sopan Rakhpasare at Vimantal police station. Police said sale of liquor is ban during the lockdown.

