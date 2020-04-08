Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 08, 2020
COVID19

180 liters of illegally stocked liquor seized

According to police, the liquor bottles were being sold illegally amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: April 8, 2020 10:26:03 pm
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch police raided a spot in Rakhpasare Vasti on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has seized 180 litres of ‘hathbhatti‘ (country-made liquor) after raiding a spot in Lohegaon area on Tuesday. According to police, the liquor bottles were being sold illegally amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Acting on a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh, a team of Crime Branch led by Inspector Anjum Bagwan, raided a spot in Rakhpasare Vasti in Lohegaon on Tuesday. They seized six cans of ‘hathbhatti‘ from the spot. A press release issued by the Pune City Police said each can carried 30 liters of liquor.

An offence has been lodged against 57-year-old Sopan Rakhpasare at Vimantal police station. Police said sale of liquor is ban during the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement