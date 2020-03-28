18-yr-old held for moving around in the guise of policeman during lockdown

The boy was moving around on a two-wheeler dressed in T-shirt with the logo of the Maharashtra police and trousers. Photo by Pavan Khengre, Pune The boy was moving around on a two-wheeler dressed in T-shirt with the logo of the Maharashtra police and trousers. Photo by Pavan Khengre, Pune

An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly violating government orders for the lockdown due to COVID-19, by moving around in a two-wheeler in public placed under the guise of a policeman.

The accused was identified as Rohan Sushil Khairaliya, a resident of Ota Scheme in Nigdi, who was allegedly found with fake identity cards of Pune City Police.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Nigdi police station. Naik Sopan Bodhwad, attached to the police station, reportedly nabbed Rohan while he was moving around on a two-wheeler in Nigdi Pradhikaran area on Friday. Police found him dressed in a white T-shirt with the logo of the Maharashtra police and green trousers. He was also carrying a fibre stick.

Bodhwad said he also saw a logo of the Indian Army on the two-wheeler’s number plate. He brought Rohan in for questioning, and the accused allegedly produced an ID card of the Pune City Police, which had stamps of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Suspecting that the accused was falsely posing as a policeman, he was arrested by Nigdi police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd