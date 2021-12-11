Maharashtra: 18 sugar mills denied crushing licence over pending FRP payment

State Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad’s office has refused to issue crushing licences to 18 sugar mills in Maharashtra as they have failed to pay farmers their due Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). The total pending due of these mills is as high as Rs 205.09 crore.

Two cooperative mills in Satara, which together owe farmers Rs 72.91 crore, five mills in Solapur, four mills in Nanded, two mills each in Beed, Sangli and Ahmednagar, and one in Jalna have been denied licence over unpaid dues.

Since the last two seasons, the Sugar Commissionerate has insisted on full clearance of FRP as a condition to issue crushing licences. Mills that start their operations without a licence are liable to be fined as much as Rs 500 per tonne of cane crushed. Given the high penalty, most mills don’t want to start operations without a valid licence. The licences are issued only after proper checks are done by the Sugar Commissioner’s office.

Maharashtra’s sugar season, meanwhile, has started on a positive note, with mills reporting satisfactory recovery and per acre yield. Till Wednesday, 272.6 lakh tonnes of cane have been crushed and 25.26 lakh tonnes of sugar produced.