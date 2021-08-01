17-year-old national-level equestrian dies after jumping off building in Pune, preliminary probe indicates suicide

Police identified the deceased girl as Shreeya Gunesh Purandare, a resident of Nanded City, and said she was a college student and a trained horse rider who had participated in various national equestrian competitions.

In what is suspected to be a case of suicide, a 17-year-old national-level equestrian died Sunday morning after reportedly jumping off the fourth floor of a building in Nanded City area of Pune. The incident took place around 11 am.

“Preliminary probe points to this being a case of suicide. The family of the deceased girl lives on the first floor of the building. We now know that she went to the corridor on either the fourth or fifth floor of the building and jumped from there. She was taken to a private hospital by her family members, but was declared dead upon arrival,” said Inspector Sadashiv Shelar, in-charge of Haveli police station.

“This seems to be a case of suicide as we have ruled out all other possibilities at this stage. We have not found any note and her reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The family members are in a state of shock and are grieving. We will record their statements after a while,” he said.

Shreeya’s father Gunesh Purandare runs an equestrian training academy in Pune. She had been trained in horse riding as a child and had participated in several national competitions.

