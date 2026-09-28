17-year-old boy dies at stone crusher in Pune; owner, contractors booked

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Pune city police have booked three persons in connection with the death of a 17-year-old minor who was allegedly trapped in a stone crusher machine at Lonikand earlier this month.
The deceased minor has been identified as Prince Vijay Dhurve, a resident of Lonikand and a native of Madhya Pradesh.
An FIR in the case was registered at the Lonikand police station on Saturday.
Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Mote, the investigating officer, said Dhurve had been working at the Sairam Stone Crusher in Lonikand for the past two months.
On September 11, around 10.30 pm, Dhurve was working at the site when he got trapped in the stone crusher machine. He sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
An accidental death report (ADR) was initially registered at the Lonikand police station and a probe was launched to ascertain the cause of death.
The investigation revealed that Dhurve, who was 17, had allegedly been hired to perform hazardous work at the stone crusher despite being a minor. Police also alleged that he had not been provided safety equipment, including a helmet, safety net and safety belt.
Police said the alleged negligence led to Dhurve getting trapped in the machine, resulting in his death.
The police have booked stone crusher owner and contractors Dilip Sambhaji Shilimkar and Satyajit Ashok Jana, both residents of Wagholi, and Amit Bhagvan Akolkar of Nigdi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.
No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding that an investigation against the accused is underway.