17-year-old boy dies at stone crusher in Pune; owner, contractors booked

An FIR in the case was registered at the Lonikand police station on Saturday. (File Photo)

Pune city police have booked three persons in connection with the death of a 17-year-old minor who was allegedly trapped in a stone crusher machine at Lonikand earlier this month.

The deceased minor has been identified as Prince Vijay Dhurve, a resident of Lonikand and a native of Madhya Pradesh.

An FIR in the case was registered at the Lonikand police station on Saturday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Mote, the investigating officer, said Dhurve had been working at the Sairam Stone Crusher in Lonikand for the past two months.

On September 11, around 10.30 pm, Dhurve was working at the site when he got trapped in the stone crusher machine. He sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.