Pune: 17 ventilators received under PM-Care Fund gather dust at YCM hospital

All 17 ventilators are at the storeroom of YCM Hospital. (Express Photo)

While PCMC hospitals have run out of ventilator beds in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases. it has come to light that as many as 17 ventilators received under the PM-Care Fund are gathering dust for want of repair.

“At least 17 ventilators received under PM-Care Fund last year need repairs…we are awaiting the agency concerned to get them repaired,” said Dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College, Dr Rajendra Wable. All 17 ventilators are at the storeroom of YCM Hospital.

Last year, PCMC had received 72 ventilators under the PM-Care Fund. Later, the central government had asked the PCMC to donate at least 16 ventilators to B J Medical College. The rest of them were installed at YCM hospital. However, in the last two-three months, 17 of them developed problems.

“Those 17 ventilators have been lying unused as they have not been repaired so far. Their parts are not available in the market…,” said Dr Wable.

Health officials said the ventilators were procured from Bharat Electronics Ltd.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“The company has appointed some agency to look into their repairs. As and when they get the parts, we expect them to repair them. These ventilators once repaired can be installed in other civic hospitals or can remain as standby at YCM hospital,” Dr Wable said.

Meanwhile, PCMC health and medical chief Dr Anil Roy said as of Saturday morning none of the five hospitals of the civic body had a single ventilator bed in their intensive care units, and in private hospitals only eight ventilator beds were available. “There is an acute shortage of ventilator beds in the city. If the need arises. it will be difficult to ensure them for the patients,” he said.