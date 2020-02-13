Pune: 17-month-old tests negative for coronavirus, discharged

N-95, used as a protective gear, can filter particles as small as 0.3 microns. The novel coronavirus (nCov) outbreak in China has led to spike in the demand for N-95, or filtration masks. (File) N-95, used as a protective gear, can filter particles as small as 0.3 microns. The novel coronavirus (nCov) outbreak in China has led to spike in the demand for N-95, or filtration masks. (File)

A 17-old-month child, who had earlier been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19), was discharged on Wednesday after a throat swab tested negative for the disease.

According to Ramchandra Hankare, Pune Municipal Corporation medical chief, there are no suspected COVID-19 patients at the Naidu hospital in Pune. The samples of 16 people who were earlier admitted as they had returned from coronavirus-affected countries, and had symptoms such as cough and fever, have tested negative.

A total of 27,894 travellers have been screened at Mumbai international airport. From January 18 till date, 40 samples sent by the state health authorities to the National Institute of Virology have tested negative for the coronavirus, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

All travellers from Wuhan, China, are being isolated and tested for the COVID-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, as per recent guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea will also be screened.

Officials said field surveillance is also being carried out across the state to identify people who arrived from coronavirus-affected areas. Travellers coming from affected countries (other than China) are being followed-up with for 14 days. Till date, of 173 travellers, 90 have completed their follow-up of 14 days. Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, travellers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

