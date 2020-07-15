Pune: 17 cases reported from NDRF’s 5th Battalion

One such battalion – 5th Battalion – is stationed at Sudumbare near Talegaon Dabhade. (Representational) One such battalion – 5th Battalion – is stationed at Sudumbare near Talegaon Dabhade. (Representational)

AS many as 17 Covid-19 cases have been reported among personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the agency’s 5th Battalion stationed at Sudumbare near Talegaon in Pune district.

The cases were detected on Saturday and Sunday, said an official from the 5th Battalion. While those who tested positive were immediately admitted to two hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad, their 27 high-risk contacts were placed in quarantine.

Each battalion of the NDRF has 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel, including engineering, technicians, electrician staff dog squads and paramedics. The total strength of each battalion is 1,150.

One such battalion – 5th Battalion – is stationed at Sudumbare near Talegaon Dabhade. The official said that out of total 18 teams from the Battalion, 10 have already been stationed in Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik and Nagpur as preparatory measure for monsoon season.

