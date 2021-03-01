1600 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district, PMC biggest contributor

Commuters are seen wearing masks on Tilak road in Pune. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune district recorded 1,600 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) showing a steady increase in cases. The PMC registered 774 new infections while 423 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. In Pune rural and cantonment areas, a total of 403 new cases were detected.

Five deaths were also recorded on Sunday, taking the toll to 9,240 in Pune district.

The district has stepped up testing for Covid-19 over the weekend, too. On Saturday, a total of 13,025 samples were tested while on Sunday a total of 12,833 samples were tested.

Over all, till date, a total of 23.18 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

A total of 4,344 patients are in hospitals, while 6,028 have opted for home isolation.

In PMC areas, there are 2,449 patients in hospitals while 2470 are in home isolation.

In areas under PCMC, 936 are in hospitals while 2,534 are in home isolation. In rural and cantonment areas of Pune, a total of 1.024 are in home isolation and 959 are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 1,083 persons have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged on Sunday. Of the total 4.08 lakh cases in the district, till date, a total 3.88 lakh persons have recovered from Covid 19.