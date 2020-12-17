16-year-old girl raped, 14-year-old cousin molested; police arrest 5 suspects

Police arrested all five men, who are in their early 20s, hours after the incident came to light.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her 14-year-old cousin molested by two of their male friends in Pune on Tuesday night. They were allegedly later abducted and confined by the two youths, with the help of three more men.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the 16-year-old girl. The complainant has said that she and her 14-year-old cousin were taken to a secluded place by their male friends, on the pretext of a casual meeting, on the night of December 15. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old suspect and her 14-year-old cousin was allegedly molested by another suspect, aged 21.

The complainant has told the police that the two suspects and three other men allegedly abducted her and her cousin, and kept them confined till the early hours of next day, before releasing them. The two girls subsequently approached the police.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the suspects and within hours, police arrested the five youths. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar confirmed the arrest of five persons in the case.

They were produced before the court on Thursday. The 20-year-old youth accused of rape has been remanded to police custody for seven days and the 21-year-old youth accused of molesting the other teenager has been remanded to custody for three days. The three other accomplices, aged 19, 20 and 21, who have been accused of abduction and confinement, were remanded to judicial custody.

