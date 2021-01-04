16-year-old falls into abandoned stone quarry in Vetal Hill area

A 16-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries after he fell into an abandoned stone quarry in Vetal Hill area in Pune on Sunday morning, Pune fire brigade officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the boy identified as Tanishk Lodha had gone for a morning walk with his friends to Vetal Hill area. Rajesh Jagtap, Fire Officer with the Erandwane fire station said, “As per our primary information, the boy had come with his friends for a walk. He went towards the edge of an abandoned quarry to see the water. He slipped and fell 40 feet down into waist deep water. As his friends raised alarm, one of our fire department personnel who was on a walk in the same area rushed to spot and alerted the fire station. Meanwhile others had also called fire brigade control room seeking help.”

Jagtap added, “After receiving the first call at 8.45, we rushed to the spot and reached there within 10 minutes. By the time fire officer Sanjay Bhavekar who was present there had started rescue effort. We took him out within 15 minutes and he was sent to hospital in an ambulance. He has sustained multiple injuries including serious ones on the legs.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.