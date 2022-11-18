16 rescued in two fire incidents in Kothrud

Pune Fire Brigade rescued 16 persons during two separate incidents of fire in the city on Thursday.

The first incident was reported at a 15-storey building in Shravandhara society in Kothrud around 10.30 am.

On receiving the information, a team of Pune fire brigade rushed to the spot.

Fire was spotted in the meter room on the ground floor of the building. Five fire tenders, one water tanker, and other equipment were pressed into action. Firemen rescued 14 people from different floors of the building.

One LPG cylinder in the building exploded during the incident. But the firemen shifted LPG cylinders from various apartments through the duct space on the sixth floor, preventing a major mishap. It was found that the internal firefighting system in the building was not functional.

Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said, “Citizens in highrise buildings should ensure that their firefighting system is functioning properly. Also, they should avoid keeping inflammable and unwanted material in the duct, stairs, and terrace area of the building. This spreads fire fast and also causes hurdles in firefighting.”

In another incident, the fire brigade rescued two students from an apartment on the second floor of a three-storey building in Prabha Cooperative Housing Society in Anand Nagar, Kothrud, in the early hours of Thursday. Pune Fire Brigade received a call around 4.42am.

A team of fire brigade headed by officer Gajanan Pathrudkar rushed to the spot. Firemen entered the apartment and extinguished it in ten minutes.

They also rescued two students from the apartment.

The cause of the fire was not known. One of the students sustained minor burns during the incident. Some furniture inside the apartment was gutted.