scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

16 candidates in fray for Kasba bypoll

Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar was among the few Independents who withdrew from the fray. The by-election was neccessitated following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak.

The BJP has fielded Rasane while denying party ticket to a family member of Mukta. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
16 candidates in fray for Kasba bypoll
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The final battlelines have been drawn for the Kasba bypoll with a total of 16 candidates remaining in fray after the last day of withdrawal of nominations. The seat, however, will see a two-way contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar was among the few Independents who withdrew from the fray. The by-election was neccessitated following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak.

The BJP has fielded Rasane while denying party ticket to a family member of Mukta. This has made Dhangekar hopeful of victory as he feels the BJP won’t get any sympathy vote. Both Rasane and Dhangekar launched their election campaigns on Thursday.

Dhangekar is seen as a formidable candidate in Kasba that has been a BJP bastion for long. He lost the 2009 Assembly election in Kasba by a small margin against then elected BJP candidate Girish Bapat. He was then with the MNS.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
More from Pune

The BJP has nominated loyal and experienced party worker Rasane as its candidate for Kasba. He was selected over other aspirants, the inexperienced Shailesh Tilak and Kunal Tilak, husband and son of Mukta Tilak. Other names making the rounds were Ganesh Bidkar and Dheerj Ghate.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 00:44 IST
Next Story

Two bank officials get 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment for graft

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close