16 candidates in fray for Kasba bypoll

The final battlelines have been drawn for the Kasba bypoll with a total of 16 candidates remaining in fray after the last day of withdrawal of nominations. The seat, however, will see a two-way contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar was among the few Independents who withdrew from the fray. The by-election was neccessitated following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak.

The BJP has fielded Rasane while denying party ticket to a family member of Mukta. This has made Dhangekar hopeful of victory as he feels the BJP won’t get any sympathy vote. Both Rasane and Dhangekar launched their election campaigns on Thursday.

Dhangekar is seen as a formidable candidate in Kasba that has been a BJP bastion for long. He lost the 2009 Assembly election in Kasba by a small margin against then elected BJP candidate Girish Bapat. He was then with the MNS.

The BJP has nominated loyal and experienced party worker Rasane as its candidate for Kasba. He was selected over other aspirants, the inexperienced Shailesh Tilak and Kunal Tilak, husband and son of Mukta Tilak. Other names making the rounds were Ganesh Bidkar and Dheerj Ghate.