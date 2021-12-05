158 railway overbridges announced in Maharashtra, only 8 completed

Of the 158 railway overbridges (ROBs) announced in Maharashtra, only eight have been completed so far. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar in Parliament, has stated that 80 ROBs are still in the planning stage.

Till October 2021, the railways completed their part of construction for 13 ROBs while 65 ROBs are in various stages of completion. Similarly, the ministry has sanctioned 249 railway underbridges (RUB) for the state, of which 63 are in progress while 186 are still in the planning stage.

The ministry said there was no specific time limit for the completion of ROBs and RUBs, mostly because of the complex nature of permissions involved. “Construction of ROB and RUBs require permission from the state government, removal of utilities, availability of encroachment free land and road for access and enough budget by the state government and people’s support. Thus it is not possible to specify a timeline for the construction of ROBs and RUBs,” the answer said.

Nimbalkar said the answer shows the apathy exhibited by the ministry towards the state. “I hope that by drawing attention to this problem, the ministry will speed up work which has been pending for a long time,” he said. ROBs and RUBs are long-standing demands in many cities where the railway line cuts through. At some places, there has been public demand for such bridges.