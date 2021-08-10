Pune: 152 trainees of 32nd Merged Artificer Apprentice Course complete training

152 trainees of the 32nd Merged Artificer Apprentice Course (MAAC) recently successfully completed professional ab-initio training of 117 weeks at INS Shivaji.

152 trainees of the 32nd Merged Artificer Apprentice Course (MAAC) recently successfully completed professional ab-initio training of 117 weeks at INS Shivaji, the premier Marine Engineering Training Establishment of the Indian Navy in Lonavala.

The MAAC included 139 trainees of Indian Navy, three trainees of the Coast Guard and 10 international trainees from Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Mauritius and Tanzania. Despite Covid-19 imposed restrictions during the training phase, the trainees underwent rigorous training on Diesel Engine, Gas Turbine, Steam Propulsion equipment and auxiliary machineries. The trainees also participated in various outbound activities like sports events, Camp Joshila and day treks to various historical forts. Desetty Seshagiri, Leading Marine Engineer stood first in the overall order of merit among trainees of the Indian Navy by securing 88.28 per cent and Ashutosh Karjeee, Engine Room Artificer was adjudged best sportsman of the course and awarded Commodore’s Rolling Trophy. George Appiah of the Ghana Navy stood first in the overall order of merit among trainees from friendly foreign countries.

