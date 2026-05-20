150th course of NDA: Army chief will be Reviewing Officer for Passing Out Parade

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GENERAL Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will be the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the landmark 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 30. Retired IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi, will be the chief guest for the convocation of the course, which will be held on May 29. The150th course includes the third batch of female cadets passing from the academy.
As the Reviewing Officer of the parade, Gen Dwivedi will inspect the cadets lined up for their final parade. He will address the passing-out cadets and ceremonially pin medals on those who have earned top honours. As chief guest, Dr Bedi will award degrees and course completion certificates of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the passing out cadets and will present awards to the toppers from each stream.
Each year, India’s premier triservices academy witnesses the graduation and passing out of two batches of cadets. Situated amidst the scenic foothills of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, the NDA is often hailed as the cradle of military leadership. Upon completing their three year training at the NDA, the cadets proceed to their respective armed forces’ academies for an additional year of pre-commissioning training. This includes the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala; the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for the Army; and the Air Force Academy at Dundigal.
The first batch of women cadets was admitted to the NDA in June 2022. This first batch of women cadets, which was part of the 148th course, passed out of the academy on May 30 last year while the second batch passed out in November last year. An interim order passed by the Supreme Court of India in August 2021 had paved the way for the admission of the women cadets into the NDA.