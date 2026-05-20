150th course of NDA: Army chief will be Reviewing Officer for Passing Out Parade

GENERAL Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, will be the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the landmark 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on May 30. Retired IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi, will be the chief guest for the convocation of the course, which will be held on May 29. The150th course includes the third batch of female cadets passing from the academy.

As the Reviewing Officer of the parade, Gen Dwivedi will inspect the cadets lined up for their final parade. He will address the passing-out cadets and ceremonially pin medals on those who have earned top honours. As chief guest, Dr Bedi will award degrees and course completion certificates of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the passing out cadets and will present awards to the toppers from each stream.