15,051 children lost either one or both parents to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, 482 orphaned

In Pune, 195 children lost their mother while 1,297 lost their father and 42 both. Across the state, 1,665 children lost their mother to Covid-19 while 13,386 lost their father. (Representational)

Maharashtra women and child development department (WCD) data show that 15,051 children in the state have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19. In this, 482 have been orphaned that both their father and mother succumbed to the virus.

The WCD data reveal that the Pune division that includes districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur has the highest number of children (3,664) who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19. In Pune, 1,534 children have been bereaved. In Nagpur and Thane, the figures are 1,470 and 1,228 respectively.

In Pune, 195 children lost their mother while 1,297 lost their father and 42 both. Across the state, 1,665 children lost their mother to Covid-19 while 13,386 lost their father.

The Konkan division, which includes Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, has 3498 children who lost at least one of their parents to Covid-19. For the Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati divisions, the numbers are 3079, 2305, 1860 and 1207 respectively.

Recently a new report from The Lancet estimated that 1.19 lakh children in India have lost a primary caregiver – one or both parents or one or both custodial grandparents to Covid. Among them, 1.16 lakh lost one or both parents.

Experts in the Lancet said that governments and organisations should direct efforts to the identification and support of this vulnerable young population.

Maharashtra has a taskforce of experts in each of the 36 districts headed by respective collectors to identify children orphaned due to the pandemic and provide assistance and shelter, supervise adoption and ensure there is no exploitation.

Information of the children who lost either or both parent due to pandemic Division District number of the children Only mother lost Only mother lost

(Male children) Only mother lost

(Female children) Only Father lost Only father lost

(Male children) Only father lost

(Female children) Both Parent Lost Both parent lost

(Male children) Both parent lost

(Female children) Konkan Mumbai City 257 17 7 10 232 119 113 8 5 3 Mumbai Sub 654 49 28 563 326 237 14 7 7 Thane 1228 192 100 92 1000 483 517 36 15 21 Raigad 411 47 27 20 349 178 171 15 8 7 Palghar 553 88 38 50 454 228 226 11 5 6 Ratnagiri 210 10 6 4 193 100 93 7 3 4 Sindhudurg 185 26 14 12 148 77 71 11 9 2 Konkan div. Total 3498 380 241 216 2939 1511 1428 102 52 50 Pune Pune 1534 195 94 101 1297 709 588 42 19 23 Satara 584 63 33 30 504 276 228 17 13 4 Sangli 433 48 27 21 377 196 181 8 5 3 Solapur 720 74 45 29 615 340 274 31 15 16 Kolhapur 393 26 14 12 362 190 172 5 2 3 Pune div. Total 3664 406 213 193 3155 1711 1443 103 54 49 Nashik Nashik 859 62 30 32 766 376 390 31 15 16 Dhule 379 39 21 18 323 187 136 17 10 7 Nandurbar 254 40 24 16 207 126 81 7 5 2 Jalgaon 481 62 37 25 399 223 176 20 15 5 Ahemadnagar 332 10 4 6 303 164 139 19 12 7 Nashik div. Total 2305 213 116 97 1998 1076 922 94 57 37 Amravati Amaravati 259 36 18 18 213 96 117 10 5 5 Akola 88 33 17 16 54 26 28 1 1 0 Washim 173 19 13 6 147 82 65 5 3 2 Yavatmal 360 51 27 24 299 156 143 10 4 6 Buldhana 327 32 19 13 283 154 129 12 4 8 Amravati div. Total 1207 171 94 77 996 514 482 38 17 21 Nagpur Nagpur 1470 135 66 69 1288 678 610 46 21 25 Bhandara 524 51 24 27 465 270 195 8 5 3 Gondia 231 27 13 14 195 95 100 9 4 5 Chandrapur 350 26 15 11 317 168 149 7 6 1 Gadchiroli 116 14 9 5 92 49 43 10 3 7 Wardha 388 41 17 24 341 187 154 6 4 2 Nagpur div. Total 3079 294 144 150 2698 1447 1251 86 43 43 Aurangabad Aurangabad 403 63 37 26 324 195 129 16 14 2 Jalna 127 11 8 3 110 53 57 6 2 4 Parbhani 198 16 11 5 178 91 87 4 4 0 Hingoli 111 10 4 6 98 52 46 3 3 0 Beed 354 27 15 12 314 174 140 13 7 6 Nanded 241 17 5 12 219 117 102 5 3 2 Osmanbad 204 30 17 13 167 88 79 7 5 2 Latur 222 27 8 19 190 85 105 5 3 2 Aurangabad div. Total 1860 201 105 96 1600 855 745 59 41 18 Grand Total 15613 1665 913 829 13386 7114 6271 482 264 218 Total no of children who lost one parent 15051 1742 13385 482 Total no of children who lost both parents 482 Total no of children who lost both parents (0-18) 464 Data under process 4

Idzes Kundan, state WCD secretary, told The Indian Express, “the district level task force assists and helps protect legal and property rights of children who have lost their parents. The task force is also involved in the process of appointment of guardians. The Balsangopan yojana also assists children in need of care and protection including children of single parents.”