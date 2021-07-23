15,051 children lost either one or both parents to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, 482 orphaned

Updated: July 23, 2021 12:37:21 pm
Maharashtra women and child development department (WCD) data show that 15,051 children in the state have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19. In this, 482 have been orphaned that both their father and mother succumbed to the virus.
The WCD data reveal that the Pune division that includes districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur has the highest number of children (3,664) who have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19. In Pune, 1,534 children have been bereaved. In Nagpur and Thane, the figures are 1,470 and 1,228 respectively.
In Pune, 195 children lost their mother while 1,297 lost their father and 42 both. Across the state, 1,665 children lost their mother to Covid-19 while 13,386 lost their father.
The Konkan division, which includes Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, has 3498 children who lost at least one of their parents to Covid-19. For the Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati divisions, the numbers are 3079, 2305, 1860 and 1207 respectively.
Recently a new report from The Lancet estimated that 1.19 lakh children in India have lost a primary caregiver – one or both parents or one or both custodial grandparents to Covid. Among them, 1.16 lakh lost one or both parents.
Experts in the Lancet said that governments and organisations should direct efforts to the identification and support of this vulnerable young population.
Maharashtra has a taskforce of experts in each of the 36 districts headed by respective collectors to identify children orphaned due to the pandemic and provide assistance and shelter, supervise adoption and ensure there is no exploitation.
|Information of the children who lost either or both parent due to pandemic
|Division
|District
|number of the children
|Only mother lost
|Only mother lost
(Male children)
|Only mother lost
(Female children)
|Only Father lost
|Only father lost
(Male children)
|Only father lost
(Female children)
|Both Parent Lost
|Both parent lost
(Male children)
|Both parent lost
(Female children)
|
Konkan
|Mumbai City
|257
|17
|7
|10
|232
|119
|113
|8
|5
|3
|Mumbai Sub
|654
|49
|28
|563
|326
|237
|14
|7
|7
|Thane
|1228
|192
|100
|92
|1000
|483
|517
|36
|15
|21
|Raigad
|411
|47
|27
|20
|349
|178
|171
|15
|8
|7
|Palghar
|553
|88
|38
|50
|454
|228
|226
|11
|5
|6
|Ratnagiri
|210
|10
|6
|4
|193
|100
|93
|7
|3
|4
|Sindhudurg
|185
|26
|14
|12
|148
|77
|71
|11
|9
|2
|Konkan div. Total
|3498
|380
|241
|216
|2939
|1511
|1428
|102
|52
|50
|
Pune
|Pune
|1534
|195
|94
|101
|1297
|709
|588
|42
|19
|23
|Satara
|584
|63
|33
|30
|504
|276
|228
|17
|13
|4
|Sangli
|433
|48
|27
|21
|377
|196
|181
|8
|5
|3
|Solapur
|720
|74
|45
|29
|615
|340
|274
|31
|15
|16
|Kolhapur
|393
|26
|14
|12
|362
|190
|172
|5
|2
|3
|Pune div. Total
|3664
|406
|213
|193
|3155
|1711
|1443
|103
|54
|49
|
Nashik
|Nashik
|859
|62
|30
|32
|766
|376
|390
|31
|15
|16
|Dhule
|379
|39
|21
|18
|323
|187
|136
|17
|10
|7
|Nandurbar
|254
|40
|24
|16
|207
|126
|81
|7
|5
|2
|Jalgaon
|481
|62
|37
|25
|399
|223
|176
|20
|15
|5
|Ahemadnagar
|332
|10
|4
|6
|303
|164
|139
|19
|12
|7
|Nashik div. Total
|2305
|213
|116
|97
|1998
|1076
|922
|94
|57
|37
|
Amravati
|Amaravati
|259
|36
|18
|18
|213
|96
|117
|10
|5
|5
|Akola
|88
|33
|17
|16
|54
|26
|28
|1
|1
|0
|Washim
|173
|19
|13
|6
|147
|82
|65
|5
|3
|2
|Yavatmal
|360
|51
|27
|24
|299
|156
|143
|10
|4
|6
|Buldhana
|327
|32
|19
|13
|283
|154
|129
|12
|4
|8
|Amravati div. Total
|1207
|171
|94
|77
|996
|514
|482
|38
|17
|21
|
Nagpur
|Nagpur
|1470
|135
|66
|69
|1288
|678
|610
|46
|21
|25
|Bhandara
|524
|51
|24
|27
|465
|270
|195
|8
|5
|3
|Gondia
|231
|27
|13
|14
|195
|95
|100
|9
|4
|5
|Chandrapur
|350
|26
|15
|11
|317
|168
|149
|7
|6
|1
|Gadchiroli
|116
|14
|9
|5
|92
|49
|43
|10
|3
|7
|Wardha
|388
|41
|17
|24
|341
|187
|154
|6
|4
|2
|Nagpur div. Total
|3079
|294
|144
|150
|2698
|1447
|1251
|86
|43
|43
|
Aurangabad
|Aurangabad
|403
|63
|37
|26
|324
|195
|129
|16
|14
|2
|Jalna
|127
|11
|8
|3
|110
|53
|57
|6
|2
|4
|Parbhani
|198
|16
|11
|5
|178
|91
|87
|4
|4
|0
|Hingoli
|111
|10
|4
|6
|98
|52
|46
|3
|3
|0
|Beed
|354
|27
|15
|12
|314
|174
|140
|13
|7
|6
|Nanded
|241
|17
|5
|12
|219
|117
|102
|5
|3
|2
|Osmanbad
|204
|30
|17
|13
|167
|88
|79
|7
|5
|2
|Latur
|222
|27
|8
|19
|190
|85
|105
|5
|3
|2
|Aurangabad div. Total
|1860
|201
|105
|96
|1600
|855
|745
|59
|41
|18
|Grand Total
|15613
|1665
|913
|829
|13386
|7114
|6271
|482
|264
|218
|Total no of children who lost one parent
|15051
|1742
|13385
|482
|Total no of children who lost both parents
|482
|Total no of children who lost both parents (0-18)
|464
|Data under process
|4
Idzes Kundan, state WCD secretary, told The Indian Express, “the district level task force assists and helps protect legal and property rights of children who have lost their parents. The task force is also involved in the process of appointment of guardians. The Balsangopan yojana also assists children in need of care and protection including children of single parents.”
