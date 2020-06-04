15-yr-old Lupus patient dies of Covid-19

He is among the eight deaths reported on Wednesday by Pune Municipal Corporation health authorities. (Representational Photo) He is among the eight deaths reported on Wednesday by Pune Municipal Corporation health authorities. (Representational Photo)

A 15-year-old boy from Ashti tehsil of Beed district died of coronavirus disease on June 3.

He was admitted to KEM Hospital on May 16 and had systemic lupuserythematous (SLE) that led to inflammation of kidneys. Also called Lupus, SLE is an auto-immune disorder. His sample tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and he succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, civic health authorities said. He is among the eight deaths reported on Wednesday by Pune Municipal Corporation health authorities.

All the patients had co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension and obesity, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC.

