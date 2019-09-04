Pune: 15-year-old girl beaten to death for talking to boy in her village, say Police

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was beaten to death, allegedly by her mother’s partner, after he reportedly saw her talking to a boy in their village near Walchandnagar in Pune district. Pune Rural Police has launched a search for the suspect, who works as a labourer.

The victim, Ashwini Potfode, lived with her mother and mother’s partner Ganesh Kharat at Nimsakhar village, about 90 km from Pune. The girl’s mother had separated from her husband and had been living with Kharat since the last 10 years, said police.

“As per primary information, the suspect, Ganesh Kharat, saw the girl talking to a boy in their village on Monday afternoon. In the evening, he brutally beat up the girl with a stick, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries,” said Assistant Inspector Dilip Pawar, in-charge of Walchandnagar police station.

“We have booked Kharat on charges of murder and have launched a search for him,” added the police officer.