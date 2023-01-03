15-year-old biker and father booked after minor runs over woman, killing her

Days after a 15-year-old biker ran over a woman (40), leading to her death, police have booked the minor as well as his father — the owner of the vehicle.

According to a complaint filed by Damaji Pandhare, his wife — Mahadevi Pandhare, a resident of Mangdewadi — was run over by the biker in Mangdewadi area on Pune-Satara Road 5.15 pm on December 28. An FIR was registered against the biker at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on December 31.

“Following an investigation, the 15-year-old biker was booked for riding the vehicle without a valid licence and causing death by negligence. We have also booked his 45-year-old father, who owns the bike, for allowing the boy to ride the bike,” said Sub-Inspector Mohan Deshmukh, the investigating officer.

The biker has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and his father under relevant IPC sections for allowing an underage person to ride the vehicle, said police.