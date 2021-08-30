Pune: 15-year-old girl dies after bus knocks down her bicycle

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Bus (PMPML) knocked down a 15-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle at Model Colony in Shivajinagar on August 28.

The deceased, Chanda Suresh Parihar, was a resident of Model Colony. Her father Suresh (36) lodged the FIR in this case at Shivajinagar police station on Sunday.

The bus driver, Nandakumar Nandkar (40), has been arrested on charges of negligent driving.

According to a press release issued Monday, Chanda was riding her bicycle near DSK chowk in Model Colony when the bus knocked her down from at 1 am. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.