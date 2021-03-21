Pune: 15 YCMH doctors, 10 nurses test positive for Covid-19

As many as 15 doctors and 10 nurses from PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) have tested positive for Covid-19, hospital dean Dr Rajendra Wable said.

The YCMH staff who tested positve were handling Covid patients in different wards. At least three family members of the doctors were also admitted to the hospital. Among the YCMH doctors who tested positive include the head of dental department, Dr Yashwant Ingle, who had received two doses of the vaccine.

Dr Ingale said: “At least five were discharged and advised home isolation. Six-seven are undergoing treatment.”

Dr Pravin Soni, head of the Covid department at YCMH, said,”It is true that several doctors have been infected at YCMH….I suggest that YCMH should now be declared a non-COVID hospital like it was done last year as it will help us in doing full justice to the COVID patients.”

Dean Dr Wable said he discussed the issue with the civic administration. “The administration will take a final decision about this,” he said.

Dr Wable said YCMH has 210 beds in general wards reserved only for Covid patients. “All of them are full. Similarly, 45 ICU beds are also full,” he added.

Meanwhile, as many as seven journalists belonging to TV and print media in Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested positive in the past few days. They have been admitted to civic hospitals. Journalist Tulshidas Shinde said, “My wife had first tested positive. After that I and my son tested positive. I and my son have been discharged from hospital. My wife is still in hospital. She tested positive two days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.”

