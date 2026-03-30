15 Mumbai men beat Lonavala resort staff over mutton, one in ICU

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 26 at Zestin Hill Resort in Waksai, Lonavala. (Representational image/File)

A group of 15 men from Mumbai allegedly assaulted five workers at a Lonavala resort last Thursday after being told mutton was unavailable, leaving one critically injured in the ICU with a bladder injury.

While the Lonavala Rural police invoked the charge of attempt to murder against the attackers, they have yet to arrest them. Five of the 15 attackers have been identified as Vaibhav Vaiti of Mulund, Smit Veni and Raj Naik of Thane, Bhavesh Vaigankar and Lalit Vaiti of Mulund East. The police said a probe is on to identify others.

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 26 at Zestin Hill Resort in Waksai, Lonavala. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Lonavala Rural police station on Sunday based on the complaint filed by the proprietor of the resort, Sadhana Mohan Bhoir.