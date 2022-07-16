143 players picked for first edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

South Asian Games Gold Medallist Pratik Waikar and Andhra Pradesh’s Pothireddy Sivareddy were among the 143 Kho Kho players who were hand-picked by six franchises for the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League on Thursday.

The first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league, promoted by Chairman of Dabur India, Amit Burman, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, will be played from August 14 to September 4 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

“The Ultimate Kho Kho drafts are over and it was a well-rounded draft, comprising players from across the country. We are really happy and proud to see this first step in the progression of creating Ultimate Kho Kho as a mega league in the Indian sporting ecosystem. Now, that the franchises will get to work with

the players’ camp and the coaching camp till August 1, our endeavour at Ultimate Kho Kho will be to market the game and make this league a grand success,” said Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi at the end of players’ draft.

Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas with their strong squads will battle for the title of the first edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.