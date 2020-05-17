140 stranded Afghan nationals to return home today

According to sources, the passengers stranded in different cities of Maharashtra are being brought to Pune, where they will be thoroughly screened for Covid-19 symptoms before departure. (Bloomberg/Representational) According to sources, the passengers stranded in different cities of Maharashtra are being brought to Pune, where they will be thoroughly screened for Covid-19 symptoms before departure. (Bloomberg/Representational)

About 140 stranded Afghan nationals, including cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA), will return home on Sunday afternoon in a special flight arranged by the Afghan government with the help of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Afghanistan’s KAM airlines will arrive on Sunday at around 12 pm… The same flight will return from Pune at 1.30 pm,” said Kuldeep Singh, Pune airport director.

According to sources, the passengers stranded in different cities of Maharashtra are being brought to Pune, where they will be thoroughly screened for Covid-19 symptoms before departure.

On April 18, 125 Bahrain passengers returned from Pune. Most of them were students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.