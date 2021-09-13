scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
140 participate in women-only cycle rally from Baramulla to LoC

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, spoke about the role of women in Kashmiri society.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 13, 2021 2:01:44 am
At least 140 women from across the country participated of which the eldest was Anupama Bhave, 75. (File Photo)

A 65-km exclusive women’s cycle rally was organised from Baramulla to the Line of Control near Kaman Aman Setu, Uri, on September 12.

This was the first time in Kashmir that an exclusive women-only cycling event of this magnitude was held. At least 140 women from across the country participated of which the eldest was Anupama Bhave, 75. Model, actor and sports enthusiast, Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, flagged off the event and also participated in it.

He said society can only be as progressive as its women. He exhorted young girls to take up sports for an active and healthy life.

