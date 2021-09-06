14-year-old girl gangraped after being abducted from Pune railway station, eight arrested

Following an extensive manhunt, Pune City Police have arrested eight persons including two railway employees in connection with the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from Pune Railway Station three days ago.

The police have registered an FIR. Cops said they were investigating the girl’s missing case when they got information that she had been raped.

A senior inspector said, “The girl is being treated at a hospital. She has suffered serious mental trauma and is being provided all possible assistance.”

Investigation so far has revealed that the girl left her house and was kidnapped from the Pune station area three days ago. Police are yet to ascertain why she left home.

“The girl came to Pune Railway Station to travel to another place to meet a friend. At the station, some of the suspects tricked her into going with them by telling her that there was no train that night. She was subsequently taken to multiple places and raped by different people,” the inspector said.

“We got to know about the crime through our sources as we probed the missing case. We have till now arrested eight persons, two of whom are railway employees. The others are rickshaw drivers,” he added.

Uday Singh Pawar, Divisional Security Commissioner for Pune Division of railways, declined to comment on the matter. “It is a case being handled by the local police and we don’t have any information about it,” he said.