14-yr-old boy riding a two wheeler died in a road mishap in Mundhwa

A 14 year old boy, who was driving a two wheeler, died in a road mishap in Mundhwa. Policeman Sitaram Deshmukh lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Mundhwa police station on Friday.

Police said that the deceased boy was a resident of Gurukrupa society in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa.

He was driving a two wheeler on a public road in Keshav Nagar on Thursday afternoon. A boy was sitting behind him. Around 3.30 pm, he lost control and the two wheeler rammed on a tree. The impact was such that the two wheeler rider received severe injuries on his head and face, causing his death. The boy sitting as pillion rider was also injured in the incident.

Police sub inspector Shivaji Kate is investigating the case.