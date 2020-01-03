Teen among two killed in separate accidents near Shewalwadi

Accident near Shewalwadi area on Pune-Solapur Road (Photo: File) Accident near Shewalwadi area on Pune-Solapur Road (Photo: File)

A 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old-youth were killed in two separate accidents near Shewalwadi area on Pune-Solapur Road on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy, Ajay Rathod, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his relative, Anil Aade. Their bike was hit by a PMPML bus, and the boy, who fell off the two-wheeler due to the impact, was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus. Rathod was a student of Std VIII.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm on Tuesday at Shewalwadi Phata on Pune-Solapur Road. A First Information Report in the case was registered at Hadapsar police station on Wednesday by Anil Aade, who was riding the bike. Police have arrested the PMPML driver, Mehboob Akbar Sayyed (38), a resident of Rasai.

“The PMPML bus hit the bike from the rear and because of the impact, the rider and pillion rider both fell down. The pillion rider, Ajay Rathod, fell on the left side and was crushed under the rear wheel of the PMPML bus. He was killed on the spot. Aade received minor injuries,” said Sub-inspector Varsha Bambe of Hadapsar police station.

Police officials said neither Aade nor Rathod were wearing helmets.

In another accident, a 22-year-old youth, Krushna Gawali, who was travelling in the front cabin of a tempo, died after the tempo was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Pune-Solapur Road near Shewalwadi at 2.15 am. The tempo was hit on its left side by an unidentified vehicle, as a result of which Gawali, who was seated on the left side of the tempo cabin, was critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have launched a probe to identify the vehicle which hit the tempo.

