14 women rescued from Pune’s Budhwar Peth brothels

Fourteen women were rescued from the red light area of Budhwar Peth on Friday by the Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch.

Those rescued include two women from Bangladesh, six from Nepal, three from Karnataka, one from Assam, one from West Bengal and one from Nagpur, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh.

A Social Security Cell team raided some buildings in Budhwar Peth area on Friday evening and rescued the 14 women — all of them aged 20-30 years — who were allegedly lured into prostitution by assuring financial gains.

Police have arrested Kajal Gore Tamang (52), a native of Nepal, in connection with the case under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The first information report in this case was lodged at the Faraskhana police station.

On March 30 this year, teams of Pune City Police had rescued 18 women who were allegedly forced into prostitution from the same area. Several brothel managers were also arrested during the operation.

In January this year, teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavache, who was then heading the zone I of Pune City Police, had conducted a micro-study of the red light area in Budhwar Peth by visiting each and every room, collecting details of every brothel owner and the women at the spot.

Based on this study, police also prepared a booklet with information such as the list of the women in red light areas, along with their photographs and details of identity cards. This was done to ensure that no new women or minors were forced into prostitution in the red light area, said police.

Police also conducted a study on the nature of customers, ranging from criminals to IT professionals, the modus operandi of sex racketeers and spots that had turned into “pick-up points”. A plan was also drawn up to curb fesh trade, and it included nakabandi and combing operations.