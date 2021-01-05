14 stray dogs found dead in Sangvi, cops launch probe

An official said that seven more stray dogs were found dead at a spot located around one km from the first spot. (Representational image)

Officials from Sangvi police station have launched a probe into the death of 14 stray dogs due to suspected poisoning between Sunday and Tuesday. Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person based on a complaint filed by an animal lover from Sangvi area.

Police officials said that on Sunday and Monday, a total of seven stray dogs were found dead, and two of the bodies were found burnt. An official said that seven more stray dogs were found dead at a spot located around one km from the first spot. Some crows were also found dead at the spot.

Inspector Ajay Bhosale of Sangvi police station said, “We have launched a probe into the case and the post-mortem reports are awaited. We are trying to ascertain whether it was deliberate or the animals died from consumption of contaminated food.”

The FIR has been registered against Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to killing and poisoning of animals, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.