Wednesday, September 01, 2021
14 members of Gondhali community booked for ‘socially boycotting’ man who moved court for divorce

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wakad police station on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 2, 2021 4:18:09 am
Police said the accused include relatives of Sagare’s wife and members of the 'jaat panchayat'.

A man from the Gondhali community was allegedly socially boycotted because he moved court to seek a divorce instead of approaching the community’s ‘jaat panchayat’.

Based on the complaint filed by the man, Sitaram Sagare (33), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked 14 persons, including alleged members of the ‘jaat panchayat’ of Gondhali community, under Section 120 b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2016.

Police said the accused include relatives of Sagare’s wife and members of the ‘jaat panchayat’. According to the FIR, they were angry because Sagare had moved court to seek the divorce instead of approaching them. So, they allegedly socially boycotted Sagare and his family members.

