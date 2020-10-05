14% dip in positive cases in 9 days but festive season poses challenge

The weekly test positivity rate, however, jumped from 7.23 per cent to 7.65 per cent despite a fall in testing for the second straight week. (Representational)

EVEN as doctors at the civic-run YCM hospital have decided to tread cautiously on use of plasma therapy, Pimpri-Chinchwad has witnessed a sharp fall in Covid-19 cases. In a period of nine days, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen a 14 per cent dip in positivity rate, which, officials said, is part of the falling trend witnessed from middle of September.

From September 26 when 1,151 positive cases were recorded (28 per cent positivity) to October 4 when 544 cases were recorded (14 per cent positivity), the nine-day period has seen positive cases falling . PCMC is currently conducting 4,000 tests daily. “As I said earlier, post Ganesh festival we witnessed 20-25 per cent cases. After that we saw 16-17 per cent cases. And then cases fluctuated between 15 and 20 per cent. The latest figures are part of the continuing trend of fall in positive numbers,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Sunday.

Stating that the falling numbers do not mean that they will lower their guard, the PCMC chief said, “We will have to guard against complacency and continue our mission to reduce positivity as well mortality rate.”

He said, “From Monday, the civic administration will launch a drive against those who are not using face masks.” He said the fine for not using mask will remain at Rs 500. Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “Positive cases are dipping everywhere in the state. In July and August, we saw highest number of cases. After that since third week of September, cases are falling. We will have to take extra precautions during Dussehra and Diwali.” PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “Falling positive numbers is a good sign. The ensuing festive season will be a big challenge. We are holding webinars with housing societies urging them to take steps to control the spread of the virus. We will be talking to Navratri mandals.”

At YCM hospital doctors have decided to adopt a cautious approach on plasma therapy. “The condition of four patients was deteriorating. We then decided to try plasma therapy. Their condition further deteriorated. Fortunately, their condition soon improved and they were discharged,” said Dr Aniket Lathi, who is part of the team giving plasma therapy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd