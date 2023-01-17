14 booked for ‘conversion attempt’

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD police have lodged a case against 14 persons, including a minor boy on charges of causing hatred between two religious communities and hurting religious sentiments by allegedly offering financial help to people in an attempt to convert them to Christianity.

The case was registered at Alandi police station on Sunday night over complaints by Prasad Salunkhe (25), a resident of Markal in Khed taluka of Pune district. The accused are identified as Pradip Waghmare, Prashant Waghmare of Charholi, Ronak Shinde, Ashok Pandhare, Tejas Chandne, Mukesh Vishwakarma, Lakshman Naidu, M B Yun, J Yun, Ishal Salve, three more women and a 17-year-old boy.

As stated in the FIR, the accused persons went to the complainant’s village on Sunday and asked people whether they had read the Bible. The accused allegedly lured the people to come to church by offering money to them for running their business.

Police have booked the accused persons under Sections 153 (a), 298, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police official said there are allegation that accused came for “Dharmaprasar (propagating religion).” No arrest has been made yet while notices are issued to the accused persons for investigation, the official said.

Earlier this month, FIRs were lodged at Alandi police station against three persons for allegedly promoting hatred between two groups by asking people to remove other Gods from their houses and offer prayers to “Yeshu (Christ)” at a slum in Alandi area.

Police said as per the complaint, on January 1, the accused persons including a woman allegedly made some local residents of a slum in Alandi area drink grape juice, claiming it was Christ’s blood and it will solve their problems. Following the incident, people from both Hindu and Christian communities held protests.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has written to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against atrocities on Christian community.