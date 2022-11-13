scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

13th MP joins Shinde group, Sena-UBT remains unfazed

The 79-year-old political leader is the 13th Shiv Sena MP to have rebelled and joined hands with the Eknath Shinde faction, now called the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Only six of the total 19 MPs elected on the Sena ticket are still with Uddhav Thackeray.

gajanan kirtikar, uddhav sena mp joins shinde faction, uddhav sena rebels, shiv sena crisis, eknath shinde shiv sena, uddhav thackeray shiv sena, maharashtra politics, indian expressGajanan Kirtikar joins Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. (Express)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group on Saturday downplayed the exit of Gajanan Kirtikar, Sena MP from Mumbai North West, and said it was “not shocked” and his absence will make “no difference” to the party.

The 79-year-old political leader is the 13th Shiv Sena MP to have rebelled and joined hands with the Eknath Shinde faction, now called the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. Only six of the total 19 MPs elected on the Sena ticket are still with Uddhav Thackeray.

“People like Gajanan Kirtikar leaving the party after enjoying all posts and perks (of the party) is unfortunate. It creates doubt in people’s minds… about loyalty. Now that he is gone, people will forget him from tomorrow onwards,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. “His absence will not make any difference to the party… It (Kirtikar’s exit) was not at all a shock… If 13 MPs have gone, they also have to get re-elected, and we will see how many of them are re-elected.”

Nineteen MPs were elected on the Shiv Sena ticket during the 2019 general election in Maharashtra. All the 13 MPS who have left the Thackeray faction by now have accused Uddhav Thackeray of “deserting Hindutva ideology” and allowing the NCP  to weaken the Sena.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

Kirtikar joined Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an event organised by MP Rahul Shewale and MLA Sada Sarvankar at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Friday evening. Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday announced that Kiritkar had been removed from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

More from Pune

Kirtikar, a Shiv Sena old-timer, has served as an MLA for four terms and was also a minister in the first Shiv Sena-BJP government that was elected to power in 1999. After joining the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Kirtikar blamed the NCP and said, “NCP was responsible for the split of the Shiv Sena. The rebellion in Shiv Sena took place because of NCP, which had called the shots… While in power, NCP availed the maximum advantage. When the effect of Pawarshahi and Uddhavshahi weakens, the Shivshahi — led by Eknath Shinde — will reign in Maharashtra.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:38:31 am
Next Story

BMC-run balwadis geo-mapped to help in fight against malnourishment

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement