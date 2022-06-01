13-year-old from Pune scales Kala Patthar, finishes ‘highest and toughest’ marathon

13-year-old Sai Sudhir Kawade had the look of triumph after he finished the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon on May 29. As many as 45 countries participated in the annual marathon and Kawade was the youngest mountaineer to participate in the event.

This marathon, the ‘highest and toughest’ one, is organised every year to celebrate the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest by the late Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953.

On May 27, Kawade reached the Everest base camp at an elevation of 5,364 metres, and ascended the Kala Patthar, at an elevation of 5,644.5 metres, on May 28. Alongside his father’s friends and fellow mountaineers, Tushar Pawar and Vinod Suradkar, he unfurled a 175-feet Tricolour there.

A student of Bharati Vidyapeeth School, Kawade has been passionate about mountaineering and has so far climbed the Stoke Kangri Peak, the Kilimanjaro peak in Africa and the Elbrus peak in Europe.