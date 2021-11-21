13-year-old killed after being hit by car on Pune Solapur Highway

A 13-year-old girl, who was on her way to school, was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Pune Solapur Highway at Bhigwan in Pune district on Saturday morning. Police have detained the driver.

Pune Rural Police have identified the deceased as Anushka Anil Gaikwad (13), a resident of Bhigwan town, who was a student of Adarsh Vidyalay in Bhigwan.

An official from the Bhigwan police station said that around 8 am on Saturday, Anushka was on her way to school when she was hit by a speeding car while crossing the Pune Solapur Highway. She was rushed to the government hospital in Bhigwan where she was declared brought dead.

Assistant Inspector Dilip Pawar, in-charge of Bhigwan police station said, “We have booked the driver Mandar Damle, 47 on the charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence and under provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. He has been detained and the car has been impounded.”

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been filed by her father Anil Gaikwad (45), who is a milk transport truck driver.