13-year old girl found dead on her birthday, suicide suspected

Police said Shivani was studying in seventh class at a local school.

A 13-year-old girl was found dead on her birthday at her residence in Shivari village in Purandar taluka of Pune district.

Police have identified the deceased girl as Shivaji Jalinder Limbhore. Police said she committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Saturday. But no suicide note was found. So as per the procedure an accidental death (AD) was registered at the Jejuri police station in this case and a probe is on to confirm the cause behind the incident.

Police said Shivani was studying in seventh class at a local school. Saturday was Shivani’s birthday. Police said when her father returned home after working on a farm on Saturday evening, he found Shivani in a hanged state.

Soon, family members rushed her to a hospital. But she was pronounced dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, the police were informed about the incident.

A team of Jejuri police station led by inspector Sunil Mahadik initiated a probe into this case.