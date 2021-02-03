Pune: 13-year-old boy detained for murder of 11-year-old

Police teams found the victim's body lying in an unused plot of land off Paud Road. He had severe injuries on his head, which were believed to have proven fatal.

POLICE have booked and detained a 13-year-old boy for the murder of an 11-year-old, who was found bludgeoned to death in Kothrud area of Pune on Sunday. Probe has revealed that the two children had been fighting while playing games and the murder was a fallout of their arguments.

The deceased was a student of Class V at a local school and his parents are daily wage earners. He had gone missing from his home on January 29, following which a case of kidnapping was registered.

Police teams found the victim’s body lying in an unused plot of land off Paud Road. He had severe injuries on his head, which were believed to have proven fatal. As part of the investigation into the murder, police questioned several people in the locality, including some children.

“We have booked and detained a 13-year-old boy for the murder. The two had been fighting because of the arguments they had while playing games. The boy has been sent to the observation home and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday,” said a senior police inspector. Officials said the boy booked for murder lives in the same area and is a student of Class VII at a local school.

“Initial investigation has revealed that on the day of the incident, the two had a fight… the 13-year-old pushed the deceased, after which he fell on concrete rubble scattered on the ground. He then hit the deceased with a stone, which caused the death,” said a police inspector.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.