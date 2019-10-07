13 vehicles gutted in parking lot fire at Sinhagad Road building in Pune city

At least 13 vehicles in the parking lot of a residential building on Sinhagad Road were gutted after a man allegedly started a fire. The suspect has been identified as Gopal Gawade (22) alias Gopya, a resident of the same building. He was arrested on Sunday. An FIR in the case was registered by Nitish Sakat, a rickshaw driver who is also a resident of the building.

Advertising

According to Dattawadi police, the incident took place at 1.30 am on Sunday in the parking lot of Vighnharta Society in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. Assistant Inspector Surendra Dhumal said, “Our probe has revealed that Sakat had caught Gawade consuming alcohol in his rickshaw and had scolded him. In the early hours of Sunday, Gawade set Sakat’s rickshaw on fire and the blaze spread to 12 other motorbikes parked in the lot. We arrested Gawade on Sunday evening. He will be produced before the court on Monday.”

Pune city has witnessed multiple events of vehicle vandalism and arson in the recent past..