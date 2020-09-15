13 PG diploma courses: SPPU to hold online exams from September 28 to 30

Students will get their online admit cards by September 16, the administration said, and to get familiarised with proctored mode of examinations, will have to appear for mock tests between September 21 and 26.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University administration said online entrance examinations for students wishing to enroll in 13 specific post-graduate diploma and certificate courses will be conducted from September 28 to 30.

These courses include post-graduate diplomas in mass media, Indian film studies, tribal development, counter terrorism studies, clinical research technology, and data analytics in economics, among others.

The administration said the list of courses will be available on the university website, and exams for them will take place online in proctored mode from 8 am to 8 pm. Candidates will have to see the website for the schedule and log in using their registered login IDs.

Students will get their online admit cards by September 16, the administration said, and to get familiarised with proctored mode of examinations, will have to appear for mock tests between September 21 and 26.

These mock tests will be mandatory, and exams will be for 100 marks and will be one hour long. They will be based on a negative marking system.

Results will be declared on October 3 and admission merit and waiting lists will be declared between October 10 and 15, the administration added.

