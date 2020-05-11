13-month-old baby youngest to die in Pune

As many as 125 new cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2,857. There are a total of 156 deaths, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. (Representational) As many as 125 new cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2,857. There are a total of 156 deaths, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. (Representational)

A 13-month-old girl from Warje is the youngest to die of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune. The child was admitted on May 4 to Sassoon General Hospital. She was severely malnourished and had complications like megaloblastic anaemia with sepsis. She tested positive for the virus and succumbed to the infection on Sunday. Among the five deaths reported on the day, an 82-year-old inmate from Yerawada jail also died of the infection.

As many as 125 new cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2,857. There are a total of 156 deaths, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

The 82-year-old man from Solapur was admitted to Sassoon on May 7 and succumbed on May 9. He was also suffering from tuberculosis and died of acute respiratory failure. The death was reported by civic authorities on Sunday.

Reported on Sunday, other patients who died on May 9 include a 53-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was admitted on May 8 to Kashibai Navle hospital. He had hypertension and epilepsy. A 37-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 7 to Sassoon, also died. He had hypertension and acute kidney injury apart from myocarditis. A 70-year-old woman from Tadiwala Road, admitted on April 26 to the district hospital at Aundh, also died. She had hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidsm.

Another death in Pimpri-Chinchwad

An 83-year-old ex-serviceman from Pimpri-Chinchwad died of the infection at Command Hospital on Sunday. He had ge-related complications. PCMC Additional Commissioner Santosh Patil said the patient was admitted to Command Hospital two days ago. He died on May 9 in the evening.

With this, the total number of deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad has gone up to four. Patil said four other deaths have also been reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad but the deceased were residents of areas in PMC limits.

The PCMC granted permission to shops supplying construction material to open from Monday. On Sunday, PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar issued a notification stating that shops supplying construction material can be reopened. “However, they will have to apply and seek permission for starting shops,” he said.

No heat stroke cases recorded yet

Despite rising mercury, state health officials said no major heat-related illnesses have been recorded so far. There are no heat stroke cases yet, said Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer.

