13 L doses given within 3 months in Pune under door-to-door campaign

THE ‘HAR Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in more than 13 lakh doses being administered in the last two-and-a-half months in Pune district. Of the 13.60 lakh doses, more than four lakh were administered to first-time beneficiaries while the rest 9.5 lakh got their second dose of the Covid-19 jab.

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ (knock at every door) campaign was launched on November 3 across the country and was aimed at awareness, mobilisation and vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries via house-to-house visits.

In PMC area, 3.68 lakh vaccine doses were administered of which 93,033 beneficiaries got the first vaccine dose while 2.75 lakh beneficiaries got their second shot of the vaccine. In Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, 3.9 lakh vaccine doses were administered of which 1.36 lakh beneficiaries got the first vaccine shot while 4.16 lakh got the second dose. In Pune rural, more than 5.9 lakh vaccine doses were administered of which 1.75 lakh beneficiaries got the first dose while 4.16 lakh got the second shot. “We identified people in each village who had not been vaccinated. This was done at the gram sabha level on November 16 last year. At least 58,000 such people were identified,” Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad, told The Indian Express.

The daily target of beneficiaries to be reached was set at 60,000, Prasad said, adding that more than 250 low-performing villages/wards were identified.

Recently, a special camp was held in which around 300 sugarcane farm workers at Shankarrao Patil Sugar Factory at Bijawadi Tal – Indapur were administered the vaccine dose. “Considering that sugarcane farm workers come from Beed to work here on daily wages of an approximate Rs 300 -500, visiting the inoculation centre would mean loss of their daily earning. So, we decided to go to their place as part of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan’,” Dr Sushrut Shaha from the Bijawadi primary health centre said.