scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

13 Covid cases reported in Pune are of mild nature: Maharashtra report

According to a new state health department report, two cases each were from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

There are 2,688 active Covid-19 cases in the state as on Wednesday of which 418 are new cases. (file)

Even as a total of 18 cases with XBB – a recombinant of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub -variants — have been reported in Maharashtra of which 13 are from Pune, preliminary information indicates they are of a mild nature.

“Epidemiological information of all these cases is being collected and as per the primary information, all these cases are of mild nature,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, on Wednesday. Symptoms are similar to the previous Omicron variant, he added.

According to a new state health department report, two cases each were from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.

As per INSACOG lab’s latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October month. Apart from these cases, Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20. These cases were reported between September 24 and October 11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

According to Dr Awate, 15 of these 20 cases have a history of Covid vaccination while information in five cases is to be received. The BQ.1 case of Pune is of mild variety and has a reported history of travel to the USA.

“Genetic mutations are part of the natural lifecycle of the virus and there is no need for panic but with various upcoming festivals, there is definitely a need to take appropriate precautions for Covid containment,” said a state health official.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express that all patients had mild symptoms and none of them was hospitalized.

Advertisement

According to infectious diseases expert Dr Sanjay Pujari, more data is required as these are next generation variants or sub-lineages of the Omicron family. “The virus will continue to evolve and it is unclear how severe this is presently. So, the population with co-morbid conditions needs to take their precaution or booster dose and it is important to continue to wear masks in closed settings,” Dr Pujari said.

More from Pune

There are 2,688 active Covid-19 cases in the state as on Wednesday of which 418 are new cases. The state tally of Covid-19 positive patients is now 81,28,676. Mumbai reported 244 new covid cases Wednesday while Pune circle (Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune rural, Solapur and Satara) reported 105 new cases.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:33:25 pm
Next Story

Sen, Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals in Denmark Open, Saina crashes out in first round

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement