126 Bahrain nationals board special flight at Pune Airport

ONE hundred and twenty five Bahrain nationals from Pune and Mumbai boarded a special chartered flight to return to their home country from Pune Airport on Saturday afternoon, Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said. However, one Bahrain national was detained in Pune and sent to a government hospital for screening as he showed a high temperature at the time of boarding.

The flight came to Pune Airport from Bahrain Saturday morning, took the passengers at the airport following screening by medical teams and then left for Chennai, where more passengers boarded the flight. The Gulf Air flight then left for Bahrain from Chennai International Airport, Singh said.

The passengers were handled by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Department of Customs and Immigration authorities at the airport before boarding the special flight.

It was a special operation undertaken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after obtaining the requisite approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs following a request from the Kingdom of Bahrain to the central government.

“These were people from Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Ahmedabad and other areas and included male and female students, tourists, those who came for medical treatment and others who were visiting India for business but were stuck after the lockdown. The flight took off from Pune Airport at 4.30 pm,” said Singh.

After the flight left for Chennai, the terminal building was sanitised, Singh said. The passengers were handled by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Department of Customs and Immigration authorities at the airport before boarding the special flight GF7753, A321.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the operation was handled by the Airports Authority of India as per the directives from Civil Aviation Ministry.

