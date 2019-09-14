12,000 more Ganesh idols were immersed in PMC facilities this year

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) managed to get only 12,061 more Ganesh idols immersed in the facilities set up by it across the city this year as compared to last year. “At least 5,30,109 Ganesh idols were immersed in the city in the 11-day festival.

Of the total number of idols, 2,59,406 were immersed in artificial tanks created by the PMC,” said Dnyaneshwar Molak, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of the PMC solid waste management department.

In 2018, at least 2,47,345 Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial water tanks, while 2,22,164 were immersed in 2017 and 2,00,698 in 2016.

The civic administration also received 4,029 more Ganesh idols in donations this year as compared to last year.

The civic body also distributed a bag of vermicompost to every person who donated a Ganesh idol.

At least 2,70,703 idols were immersed in natural bodies during the festival, less than the 2,83,762 idols immersed in natural bodies in 2018.

The PMC administration has been creating public awareness to bring down the immersion of Ganesh idols in natural water bodies, which causes pollution and adversely impacts ecology.

The civic body has been providing various other facilities, like constructing temporary water tanks, setting up steel water tanks and donating idols at collection centres.

The PMC had constructed concrete tanks and put up steel tanks across the city for immersion of Ganesh idols in artificial tanks instead of natural water bodies.

The civic body also distributed at least 15,000 kg of ammonium bicarbonate among residents so they could dissolve idols made from plaster-of-paris at their home.

The National Chemical Laboratory had printed 25,000 information pamphlets on use of ammonium bicarbonate to dissolve Ganesh idol made of plaster-of-paris while the PMC had put up 325 banners across the city to maintain cleanliness.

The civic administration’s efforts to check water pollution caused by dumping of nirmalya (flower offerings) and stale offerings to Ganpati during the 10-day festival yielded results as 883 tonne of wet waste was collected at immersion locations and 83 tonne was collected by the conservancy staff deployed across the city.

“The waste will be transported to vermicomposting plant at Pashan for making vermicompost,” said Molak.

The PMC administration was able to collect 28,590 kg of plastic waste dumped on the streets over the last two days of the festival from across the city.

Volunteers collect 3 tonne of floral waste during visarjan

The 52 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Waghire College, Saswad, helped in collecting three tonne of floral waste during immersion day events at Samgameshwar Temple in Saswad on Thursday. College officials said the Ganesh idols collected from the site will be disposed of in an eco-friendly manner. The floral waste will be processed and converted into compost. Proceeds from selling the compost will go to farmers in Saswad. ENS